OC Gallery Reconsidering Hollywood

OCEAN CITY, Md.-Last week the Ocean Gallery announced it's leaving within the next two years to film a reality television show in Hollywood, but now that might not be the case.

The gallery had an overwhelming amount of feedback asking them not to leave, and now they're considering staying on the boardwalk where they have been for the past fifty years.A petition has formed as well as a Facebook poll asking should the Ocean Gallery stay or go to Hollywood? Kro-Art said the response will help him make his final decision.Elaine Ferm is just one of many OC Gallery customers who said they would sign the petition to keep the gallery in Ocean City."We will miss it, because it's part of Ocean City. It's part of what you see when you come here. It's a landmark it would be terribly, terribly missed." Ferm said.Kro-Art said all the emotional responses he has been getting are a big part of why he's reconsidering Hollywood.He said he feels humbled by how much people love and enjoy his gallery.

"The feelings and expressions of emotions, we're listening and we're hearing and we're putting them in to the whole situation," Kro-art said

For now the OC Gallery will remain in Ocean City.