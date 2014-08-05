Suspect Sought in Cheswold Laundromat Theft

, Del.- Cheswold police need help identifying a suspect who allegedly broke into a laundromat and broke into the change machine.

Police said that on Thursday at approximately 3:17 p.m. a white male suspect entered the laundromat located at 762 Main St. They said the suspect broke into the change machine removing the cash and change from the machine.



Police are requesting assistance in identifying the suspect located in a photo from surveillance cameras.

If anyone has any information on the identity of this suspect please contact Cheswold Police at (302) 734-2202 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.







