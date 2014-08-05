Ocean City Employee Under Investigation

OCEAN CITY, Md.- A Town of Ocean City employee is being investigated for an incident that occurred on July 26 during a Route 50 bridge failure.



Ocean City spokeswoman Jessica Waters said, "We did receive a complaint regarding one of our employees in an ambulance picking up two passengers. It was investigated internally by the department and appropriate measures will be taken to hold the employee accountable for those behaviors."

Shortly after the Route 50 bridge leading into Ocean City malfunctioned and stalled in the upright position for an extended period on July 26, WBOC was told that a crew member aboard an Ocean City ambulance picked up several girls carrying alcohol and drove away.



Waters on Tuesday said she could not provide any details surrounding the incident, as the matter is still under investigation by the town.



"The town of Ocean City has a very high expectation and a very high regard for our employees and the professional conduct that we expect out of our employees," Waters said. "If it's ever determined that in any incident an employee behaved outside of those professional parameters then we hold them accountable for those behaviors and appropriate measures are taken."



Waters said she could not confirm the identity of the employee in question, only saying the person was a town employee aboard an ambulance.



"The specific details of the incident are confidential and matters that are not made public, because they are personnel-related," Waters said.

