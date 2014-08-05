Bayhealth Family Medicine is Expanding Services

, Del.- Bayhealth Family Medicine is pleased to announce it has expanded its services with the welcoming of Paul K. Pulchny, DO.

The practice will now accept patients from birth through all stages of life.

The practice is part of the Bayhealth Medical Group, a partnership of highly trained physicians, their clinical staff, and an administrative support team that operates practices throughout central and southern Delaware.

"Dr. Pulchny is a superb addition to our team," said Vincent Lobo, DO, DACFP. "He is helping to enhance the services we provide and is a great fit for our community."

The practice also includes internist, Andrew Nash, DO, FACP.

Dr. Pulchny prides himself on being a thorough physician who develops treatment plans to best meet the needs of his patients. A family medicine physcian, he cares for patients from birth through all stages of life. He offers joint injections for arthritic knee, shoulder and joint pain, and has a special interest in sports medicine to help athletes get back in the game.



Dr. Pulchny earned his medical degree from Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Tulsa, Okla., in 2011. He completed a residency in family medicine at INTEGRIS Family Care Northwest in Enid, Okla., in 2014. He is a member of the American Osteopathic Association and the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians.



Born and raised in Oklahoma, Dr. Pulchny is an avid fan of the OU Sooner football team, his undergraduate alma mater. He recently moved to Delaware where his wife was born and raised. The pair enjoys all of the outdoor ventures that the First State has to offer.





