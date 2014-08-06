Man Rushed to Shock Trauma with Spinal Injury

Ocean City, Md. -- A 23-year-old was seriously injured and needed to be air lifted to Shock Trauma at the University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore, after diving into water that was too shallow.



The incident occurred around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Isle of Wight Bay.



Candy Thomson, spokeswoman for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, says Kiefer Kuhn, of Dover, Pa., was on a boat with friends when he dove into the water. According to Thomson, his friends say him floating and not moving in the water.



His friends pulled Kuhn from the water and rushed him back to land. Kuhn was then taken to the Ocean City Municipal Airport where a medivac helicopter was waiting to transport him to Shock Trauma.



DNR says an initial diagnosis indicates a serious spinal injury.