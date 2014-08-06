Ocean City P.R.E.S.S Committee to Combat Property Issues

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City now has a task force to address property issues on a case-by-case basis.

The Property Review and Enforcement Strategies for Safe Housing (PRESS) Committee consists of members from the police, building, zoning, fire marshal and finance departments, the town says. It will meet regularly to discuss civil and criminal code violations within the community.

According to Planning and Community Development Assistant Director Blaine Smith, the committee intends to identify problems and respond accordingly.

“Our main goal is to ensure the safety of residents and visitors by making sure structures and living conditions are code compliant,” he says. “In all, we are working together to assure Ocean City remains a livable community for residents.”

City agencies already issue citations for violations, including overcrowding, fire and life safety and noise, in an effort to ensure code compliance and to hold properties to a high standard. PRESS members hope their actions will improve both living conditions for residents and renters, as well as the structure and esthetics of buildings within the community.

PRESS encourages community members to report properties they feel may be in violation of a safety, building or health code. Direct all complaints and concerns to Smith at 410-289-8855.