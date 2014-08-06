HURLOCK, Md.- A warrant in connection to an investigation into the illegal growing of marijuana leads to the largest marijuana seizure in Dorchester County history.



Police say on Friday August 1, 2014 members of the Dorchester County Narcotics Task Force, assisted by the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office, Hurlock Police Department, Maryland State Police Marijuana Eradication Unit, Dorchester County State's Attorney's Office, Task Force Officers from Somerset and Wicomico Counties and members of the D.E.A./Maryland State Police Major Traffickers Unit executed a search and seizure warrant at 4830 Milligantown Road in Hurlock, Md.



The warrant was in connection to an investigation into the illegal growing of marijuana at the property.

The search revealed an elaborate indoor growing area both inside of the house and inside of an adjacent metal building. The indoor grow areas contained several hundred pots with plants ranging in size from seedlings to four foot tall plants along with grow lights, timers, heat shields and other electric devices used to assist the plants in growing.



The search also included the property behind the buildings where an additional 300 plants were located, some as tall as 7 feet. These plants had trickle irrigation installed to assist them in their growth.

The search revealed a total of 647 plants with an estimated street value of $650,000. The plants and growing equipment were also seized along with a 2002 Toyota Camry and a 2002 Chevrolet Van.



The two suspects were identified as 71 year old Nguyen Binh of that address and 47 year old Nguyen Behai Wan, also of that address. They were both charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Manufacturing Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia. They were both initially held on $200.000.