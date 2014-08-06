OC Sandfest Kickoff

The Mayor and City Council of Ocean City, Maryland, along with Team Sandtastic and Special Event/T.E.A.M Productions, invite all to join in the official kickoff to OC Sandfest.

“We are excited to welcome Sandfest to our long list of activities and events.” Said Mayor Rick Meehan. “Sand sculptures and sand castles are some of the first things you do with your family when you visit the beach. During this time of the season we see an increase of families with young children. What better way to welcome these families and make memories that will last forever."



The sand breaking ceremony will take place on the beach at North Division Street, Monday August 18th at 8am. Following the ceremony internationally renowned professional sand sculptors from Team Sandtastic will begin creating exciting sand sculptures along the beach between North Division Street and 4th Street.





OC Sandfest is a two weeklong event, which will showcase all the excitement of sand sculpting along with interactive family attractions and activities. From August 18 through August 22, visitors to Ocean City can watch as master champion sand sculptors transform the OC beach sand into creative works of art. With Mother Nature hopefully on our side, the sculptures will remain on display through August 31st along the Ocean City Boardwalk from North Division Street to 4th Street.



The weekend of August 23rd and 24th will be filled with free fun family events and activities including sand sculpting demonstrations and lessons, family games, sand sculpting competitions and more!



The event is being funded in part through the Town of Ocean City’s Tourism Advisory Board, along with the generous sponsorship of the following businesses: The Bull on the Beach, The Carousel Group, Dip N Dots, The Dough Roller, The Francis Scott Key Resort, The Hotel Motel Restaurant Association, Layton’s Family Restaurant, OC Today, Seacrets and Shenanigan’s Restaurant.





For additional OC Sandfest information visit www.ocsandfest.com , call 410-798-6304 or email infoevent@specialeventpro.com.

