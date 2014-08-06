Russia to Block U.S. Agricultural Imports

MOSCOW - The Russian state news agency RIA Novosti is quoting an official of Russia's sanitary oversight agency as saying all imports of agricultural products from the United States to Russia will be banned.

President Vladimir Putin earlier on

ordered state authorities to draw up a list of agricultural products from countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia.

The imports are to be banned or limited for up to one year.

RIA Novosti quoted Alexei Alkexeenko of the oversight agency as saying "From the USA, all products that are produced there and brought to Russia will be prohibited."





Locally, WBOC spoke with Perdue spokesperson Julie DeYoung. She says "this will not impact us, we do not export to Russia".