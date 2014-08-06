Shore Break Dangers

OCEAN CITY, Md.- July and August bring bigger waves every year to the Atlantic Ocean according to Ocean City Beach Patrol Captain Butch Arbin.

Just this past week bigger waves have been breaking closer to the shore which has resulted in many recent injuries.

On Tuesday in Ocean City there were 19 shore break injuries reported.

Shore break occurs when waves break closer to the shore. Those waves bring more force.



Shore break waves can present danger to anyone in the ocean.



Ocean City Beach Patrol Captain Butch Arbin said the waves have been particularly dangerous the past two days.



"When waves are continuing to break in size and build on the beach people will stand there with their back to the waves, because it's fun. Being hit in the back by a crashing wave is no different than being rear-ended in a car collision," Arbin said.



Arbin said wet sand is no more forgiving than concrete.



"When a person standing in shore break is hit by one of these waves, they literally pack a ton of water. They can be slammed against the beach which cause what we call impact injuries," Arbin said.



Impact injuries can lead to serious head, neck, and back injuries. Standing where the waves are breaking in the impact zone is where injuries most often occur.

Arbin said the best thing to do if you are hit by a wave in the impact zone is to keep your hands out in front of you. He said that prevents you from landing on your head, neck, or back.

Arbin said it's important everyone be aware of what to do if you are hit by a wave, or caught in a rip current.



He said most importantly do not play or stand in the impact zone, and never turn your back to the waves. Also checking in with the closest lifeguard stand on the surf conditions is always a good idea.



