Annual Outdoor Art and Craft Show Opens Saturday

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The 41st Annual Outdoor Fine Art and Fine Craft Show opens this Saturday, August 9th at 10:00 AM. The event will feature art, food, music and more. There will also be complimentary parking and Jolly Trolley shuttle provided by the Art League.

Free parking is available at the Kmart on Rt. 1 and the Rehoboth Elementary School at 500 Stockley Street. There will be continuous shuttles all day for all four days of the show: August 9 – 10 and August 16 – 17. The show is open on Saturdays from 10 am – 5 pm and Sundays from 10 am – 4 pm. The $5/weekend ticket is available at the gate or in advance at ralartoutdoor.com Once at the show a program and map of the 3.5 acre grounds are provided so you can find your favorite artist or some new talent. Many artists demonstrate their artwork in their booths and there will be RAL Potters demonstrating the art of pottery making each day. Nage and The Point will provide lunch and refreshments and other goodies.There is a great line-up of entertainment each weekend. On the first weekend the schedule is: Saturday: Van Williamson Trio from 11:00 – 12:30, Joe Biaone Jazz from 1:30 – 3:30, Tim Parrot from 1:00 – 4:00 in the Homestead Gardens, Chris Johnson on piano in the Corkran in the afternoon and Roo Brown and Mixed Blessings/acappella from 1:30 – 3:30. Your ticket is good for both days of the weekend so come back for Sundays music: Angela Natrin local vocalist 11:00 – 12:30, Ginger 1:30 – 3:30 and Harry Charles on guitar 1:30 – 3:30.This event is made possible, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.