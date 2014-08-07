Business Workshop for Minority and Disadvantaged Business Owners Posted: Thursday, August 7, 2014 7:50 PM EDT Posted:

Princess Anne, Md. -- The Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration will host a full day business seminar for minority and disadvantaged business owners about opportunities for contractual work with SHA.



The event will be free and will include workshop speakers who will discuss social networking, understanding how to become certified as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise or Small Business Enterprise, and contracting opportunities.



Speakers at the event will include: Hon. Wm. Gee Williams III, Mayor of Berlin; Cheryl R.B. Hill, Deputy Administrator, SHA; Austin Widdowson, Owner, Refresh Media; and others.



The event will be held on Thursday August 14th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the UMES Student Services Center on the UMES campus in Princess Anne.