Jennifer Small of the Salisbury Food Bank said the anglers have been very generous in their donations this past week.

"This week out of the tournament we have received over 300 pounds of a variety of Marlin and Tuna. That's going to provide over 280 meals to families in need,” Small said.

Butch Langenfelder of the Maryland Food Bank said anglers can choose to donate as much of their catch as they’d like. The food bank distributes their catches between 22 counties across Maryland.

"It’s all up the anglers. There is no obligation for them to do that. They are very generous,” Langenfelder said.

Langenfelder said the White Marlin is something the food bank looks forward to every year.

, Md.- The White Marlin Open benefits hundreds of families across Maryland through fish donation. On average during the past six years the anglers have donated between 2 and 3 thousand pounds of fish to the Maryland Food Bank during the tournament.





"We rarely get protein items like this donated. Every now and then the department of natural resources will drop some fish off to us. This is our largest event for high protein items," Langenfelder said.

Small said she has recognized that families really appreciate the change in the variety of food that they’re receiving. High protein items such as fish are a delicacy to many families.

"It's exciting there are instances not so much from the family, but from the agencies that we work with and collaborate with that they do hear a

lot of positive feedback the day that they have a distribution, and fish is provided

,"Small said.

Once the fish is donated it is processed and distributed within three days.

The Maryland Food Bank is expecting their biggest donations on Thursday, and Friday.

Small and Langenfelder agree that the collaboration between the White Marlin Open and the Maryland Food Bank would be nothing without the help of the anglers.