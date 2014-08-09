78 Pound Marlin Wins Big

, Md. -- The 41st annual White Marlin Open came to a close Friday evening, with a 78 pound White Marlin taking home the big prize.John Bayliss, from Manteo, N.C., took home the top prize of $1.28 million for the White Marlin his crew aboard the boat "Dream Time" brought in on Thursday. The fish Bayliss caught was the only White Marlin brought to the docks to meet the minimum weight requirement of 70 pounds.

The winner in the Blue Marlin category was Sam Lancelotta, from Ellicott City, Md.

Lancelotta, aboard the boat "Gratitude" reeled in a 738 pound Blue Marlin on Thursday, which netted him a $511,000 payout.



In total, 270 out of the 288 registered boats went out fishing on Friday.

