Chincoteague Oysters, Heirloom Veggies and Artisan Bread at Milton Farmers’ Market

, Del.- The Milton Farmers' Market is providing fresh and sustainable farm-raised oysters from Chinky Salt Oyster Company every Friday.





Chinky's oysters are raised in cages or on private reefs following an environmentally sound process, and then harvested from healthy populations. A baker's dozen sells for $12, 25 oysters for $20, and a bag of 50 for $40. Owners Chris and Trina are happy to shuck oysters onsite for consumption and will even offer singles to taste for one dollar.





Along with the oysters, you can stop by Old World Breads where all products are made without preservatives and enhancers. Each week Old World Bread offers several varieties of loaves and rolls at the Milton Farmers' Market, all baked and flavored from natural products including milk, eggs, flour, cheese, tree nuts, seeds, butter, yeast, canola oil, and olive oil, with some breads mixed with fruits and vegetables.





Every visitor to the Milton Farmers' Market will find a wealth of fresh and wholesome vegetable selections at the various farmers' tents. Under the Baywater Greens canopy, patrons will notice that this Salisbury supplier of hydroponic salad greens has expanded their product line to include several heirloom non-GMO vegetables. Look for heirloom tomatoes in multiple sizes and colors; long shelf-life cherry tomatoes; sweet peppers; eggplant in traditional colors or striped; and squash in many shapes, colors and flavors. Salad greens are all grown hyrdoponically without pesticides, offered in a range of varieties.





The Milton Farmers' Market is located on the corner of Union Street and Magnolia Street in downtown Milton with free parking available on-street or in the large lot on Magnolia. There is always live music to be enjoyed, prepared dinners to be consumed onsite or at home, farm fresh milk, ice cream, and everything you need to bring fresh and wholesome selections to your table, pantry or freezer.





Specialty items including home-made jams, honey from local hives, abundantly blooming planters, and scrumptious baked goods are available throughout the market grounds.





The Farmers' Market is every Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.







