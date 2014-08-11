Rocket Launch from Wallops Postponed Posted: Monday, August 11, 2014 5:07 PM EDT Posted:

Wallops Flight Facility, Va. -- The planned August 12th launch of a Terrier-Lynx suborbital rocket from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia has been postponed to August 16th due to expected inclement weather in the area.



The launch window on the 16th is scheduled between 10:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. on August 17th and will be visible to residents in the Mid-Atlantic region.



Launch updates and a map showing the area in which the launch may be visible will be available online.



The rocket will be carrying cargo for the Department of Defense and, at the request of DoD managers, no real-time launch status updates will be available.



The launch will not be shown live on the Internet nor will status updates be provided on social media once the countdown begins. Additionally, the NASA Visitor Center at Wallops will not be open for viewing the launch.



