Bundick to Request New Lawyer

Monday, August 11, 2014

Virginia Beach, Va. -- Convicted Accomack County arsonist Tonya Bundick is asking for a new lawyer.



An Accomack County court clerk said that Bundick plans to ask for a new representation at a hearing scheduled for August 21st.



Bundick’s current representation, Allan Zaleski, said he and Bundick have not been seeing eye-to-eye when discussing defense strategy in her remaining 61 arson trials. “I may be leaving the case,” said Zaleski.



In July, Bundick was found guilty of arson in the first of a possible 62 trials. It was her second arson conviction.



Bundick is also due in court on September 4th for a sentencing hearing for her first two arson convictions.