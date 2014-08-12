Delmarva Reacts to Robin Williams Death Posted: Tuesday, August 12, 2014 8:01 PM EDT Posted:

MIDDLETOWN, De.- Robin Williams death came as a shock to the world yesterday. People are remembering Williams all across the Country for the beloved comedian he was.



His films were one of a kind, including the 1989 film Dead Poets Society. It was filmed in Middletown, Delaware.



It was nearly 25 years ago today the Dead Poets Society was filmed at the Saint Andrews school in Middletown. One Delaware man remembers performing beside him as an extra along with many other people on Delmarva in 1989.



Robert McFarland remembers meeting Robin Williams when he was 17 as an extra in the film.



"He was a very down to earth guy even during the set they said don't talk to him, they were filming scenes. He stopped and said let's take photographs and we went out on the one scene outside on the court, he was just taking photographs of everybody. He stopped the movie. You never knew he was a star. He was just down to earth," McFarland said.



The Saint Andrews school in Middletown is just a stones throw away from Kent County Delaware. McFarland said it was an experience he will never forget.



"It felt really nice seeing all of your friends being in a movie, it felt really at home. Like home state, home movie. It just felt cool," McFarland said.



Robin Williams was suffering from depression. Doctor Joseph Zingaro treats people with depression at the People's Place counseling center in Milford, Delaware.



Zingaro said he expects Williams death to shake people up. He said often people do not associate depression with the wealthy.



“This is a biological, neurological phenomenon that doesn't just attack people who are poor. So maybe Robin Williams suicide which is very unfortunate will kind of waken us up to this is a disorder that is non discriminatory,” Zingaro said.



Zingaro hopes that Williams death will bring awareness to the pitfalls of mental illness, but Williams will always be remembered for his illustrious career on the big screen