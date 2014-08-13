FOP Members, Lodges Endorse Different Candidates for Governor - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

SOLOMONS, Md. (AP) - Maryland's rivals in the race for governor are each claiming endorsements from members of the Maryland State Fraternal Order of Police.

Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown, the Democratic candidate, said in an email that the group had voted to endorse him Wednesday at its convention in Solomons. He said FOP rules required a vote of support by more than 60 percent of the members for an endorsement.

Republican Larry Hogan said in an email statement that he had received the support of 70 percent of the local lodges, or 33 of the state's 47 lodges.

No immediate response was received to an email to an FOP official seeking comment.


