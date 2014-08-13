Grant Paves Way For Sickle Cell Research Center in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. – The Nemours Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders and Delaware State University announced they will use a $10.2 million, five-year grant from the National Institutes of Health to create a research center to study the genetic mutation that causes sickle cell disease.

Dr. Marie Stuart, the director of Hematology Research at Nemours, will be the principal investigator at the new Delaware Comprehensive Sickle Cell Research Center.

The grant's focus is preventing symptoms associated with sickle cell disease, providing strong psychosocial support for families, studying the quality of care provided and identifying genetic approaches to treatment and cure. DSU received a $1.8 million share of the grant, while Nemours' share is $8.4 million.

“This federal support will ensure an outstanding program to meet the ongoing needs of Delaware's children and young adults with sickle cell disease and their families. It is a tribute to the excellence of the team in what is an extremely competitive funding environment,” said Vicky Funanage, Ph.D., the operational vice president at Nemours Biomedical Research.

Dean of the DSU College of Mathematics, Natural Sciences and Technology, Noureddine Melikechi, echoed Funanage's sentiment.

“This is a positive effort to enhance biomedical research in the region,” he said. “It is the result of many years of interaction between scientists at DSU, Nemours and other institutions in Delaware. It is bound to raise the research and educational portfolio in the state.”

Melikechi is also the vice president for Research, Innovation and Economic Development.