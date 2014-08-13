OCPD Receives Donation from Macky's Bayside

OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The Ocean City Police Department has received a donation from Macky’s Bayside Bar & Grill totaling $5,000. The donation will be earmarked for the OCPD K-9 Unit and Mounted Unit.

“Our officers wear the badge but it’s our great community members that stand behind that badge,” said Chief Ross Buzzuro. “I thank Macky’s for their gracious donation and continued dedication to our partnership.”

The money donated by Macky’s was collected as a cover charge at the Life Is Good Music Festival which took place on Tuesday, May 28.

The funds will be used for the care, training and gear for the canines and horses of the OCPD.