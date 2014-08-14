Pocomoke City Officer Claims Harassment Posted: Thursday, August 14, 2014 8:38 PM EDT Posted:

POCOMOKE CITY, Md.- A Pocomoke City police officer is claiming that during his time as part of the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team he was discriminated, mocked, and ridiculed for being African American.



Franklin Savage was part of the team for over two years. The team draws officers from throughout the county to combat drug crimes.



Savage said that for over two years he was harassed by other members of the task force.



"It started initially with jokes and things like that and it went from being jokes to being targeted by my coworkers who were a different color than I was," Savage said.



Savage said he was called the n-word and was subjected to a racially hostile work environment.



In July he filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission naming the Worcester County Sheriff's Office for discrimination based on race, color, and retaliation.



The Sheriffs Office oversees the enforcement team. WBOC spoke with two members of the team who acknowledged the claim but both declined to comment.



The Worcester County Sheriffs Office in a release to WBOC stated that they became aware of Savages concerns based on several statements Savage made in his resignation letter. The release also states Savage was encouraged to file a formal complaint with the Sheriffs department.



Savage never filed a complaint. The release goes on to say Savage also declined to be interviewed for the investigation. He was given a week to change his mind, but according to the release Savage again declined to discuss the issue.



Savage said he declined to speak with Worcester County Internal Affairs out of fear.



"It wouldn't be an interview it would be more of an interrogation. I just don't feel comfortable sitting down with friends of people that I'm charging in my discrimination lawsuit," Savage said.



Savage has not yet filed a lawsuit. He said he is currently seeking legal counsel.



The Worcester County Sheriff's Office has not received a formal complaint from Franklin Savage and we're told the investigation has been suspended and listed as not sustained.



The release said if Savage decides to make a formal complaint and be interviewed the matter could be reopened.



In June Savage was transferred back to the Pocomoke City Police Department where he currently works.