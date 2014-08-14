Caroline, Kent and Wicomico Counties Receive Funding For Park Updates

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Recreation areas in several Maryland counties will soon receive funding for upgrades through Program Open Space.

Governor Martin O'Malley and the Board of Public Works approved the projects Wednesday in Annapolis.

“Today's extensive Program Open Space agenda is full of great projects that will benefit Marylanders all across the State for many years to come,” Governor O'Malley said. “From tot lots and nature play spaces, to basketball courts and swimming pools, we are continuing to improve and create opportunities for families to safely enjoy their communities and natural world.”

Funding for parks on Maryland's Eastern Shore are as follows:

In Caroline County, Ridgely will receive $17,510 to renovate the playground area at Martin Sutton Park. Work includes the addition of an ADA-accessible pathway extending from the parking area to the existing playground, and new play equipment and safety surfacing consistent with NPPS and ADA standards. Additionally, Federalsburg will receive $56,386 to resurface the existing basketball court and add new court amenities at Marina Park.

In Kent County, Rock Hall will receive $166,821 to replace an aging playground at Rock Hall Civic Center with new equipment and safety surfacing consistent with NPPS and ADA standards.

In Wicomico County, Delmar will receive $48,271 to purchase and install playground equipment and safety surfacing consistent with NPPS and ADA standards.

Since 2007, the Maryland Board of Public Works has approved funding for 1,389 recreational projects, including Community Parks & Playgrounds, totaling more than $361 million through local-side Program Open Space.