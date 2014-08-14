Salisbury Man Being Treated for Rabies

SALISBURY, Md. -- A Salisbury resident is being treated for rabies after he was bit by a raccoon on Thursday.



A man in the Newtown area noticed a baby raccoon sleeping near his home yesterday. After calling Animal Control, the raccoon was caged by an Animal Control officer. While the officer and the resident were discussing the incident, an adult raccoon, presumably the mother, attacked the resident, bit him, and then ran into bushes near the home.



The victim went to Peninsula Regional Medical Center where he began treatment for rabies as a precautionary measure because the animal was not captured for testing.

Rabies is a serious disease spread by saliva from an infected animal through bites and scratches. Appropriate medical treatment can prevent the disease when a person comes in contact with a rabid animal.

Animal control asks resident keep the following tips in mind:

Avoid all contact with wild or stray animals;

Teach children to leave unfamiliar animals alone;

Vaccinate pets - Maryland law requires that all dogs, cats, and ferrets, 4 months of age and older have a current rabies vaccination;

Avoid feeding pets outside and do not leave food or water outside; and secure outside garbage lids.

