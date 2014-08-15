Downtown Pocomoke Hosts 4th Friday Art Stroll

Pocomoke City, Md. – On Friday, August 22, 2014 the Downtown Pocomoke Association and the City of Pocomoke will host their monthly Fourth Friday Art Stroll in Downtown Pocomoke, beginning at 5:00pm and ending at 8:00pm.



The event will be held within the two blocks of Market Street between Front Street and Second Street. This is another step in Pocomoke’s overall downtown revitalization effort.



Local artists and craftsmen will fill the sidewalks of Downtown Pocomoke City to sell their art, including; paintings, photography, jewelry, home decor, fabric art, dog accessories and much more! Local retail stores are encouraged to stay open until 8:00pm.

Visitors of the Art Stroll will enjoy live music from the Matt Watson Band. Refreshments will be available for purchase including ice cream, snow cones and more from Seashell Sweets. Downtown restaurants will offer special discounts during Art Stroll hours. An after-stroll party will be held at Riverside Grill with specials on house wines and other beverages from 8:00pm to close.



There’s fun for the kids too, including a moon bounce, sidewalk chalk at the Sturgis One Room School, and wildlife presentations from the Delmarva Discovery Center. Museums will also offer free admission during Art Stroll hours.In the event of rain the Art Stroll will be cancelled and will resume next month on September 26, 2014.