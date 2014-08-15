Georgetown Man Charged in Attack of Roommate

Del.Police have arrested a 28-year-old Georgetown man for an incident that occurred on South Railroad Avenue.

According to Georgetown police, shortly after 10 p.m. Friday officers were called to the 100 block of South Railroad Avenue for an assault in progress complaint.



Police said upon arrival it was discovered that Vemies Velasquez attacked a roommate inside the home they shared. According to investigators, Velasquez allegedly pushed his 18-year-old male roommate down on a couch, sat on top of him and threatened him with a knife.

Police said Velasquez then locked himself inside his bedroom as officers arrived. They said he refused to open the door and officers were forced to open the door and take him into custody.



At the time of the incident, police say Velasquez appeared to be extremely intoxicated and he was administered a preliminary breath test that showed his blood alcohol content was .265 percent.



Police said that when questioned, Velasquez provided officers with a false name.



He has been charged with aggravated menacing, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and criminal impersonation.

Velasquez was also found to be wanted out of JP Court 14 for failing to appear on a previous DUI arrest.



Velasquez was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of $4,100 cash bond with a future court date.



The victim in this complaint did not receive any injuries from the attack, police said.







