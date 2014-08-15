Two in Milford Arrested on Drug Charges

Milford, Del. -- Two Milford residents have been arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine and marijuana.



The arrests were made on Friday August 8th by the Milford Police Drugs and Narcotics Division. During the arrest, police confiscated two grams of crack and marijuana, $1400, and a vehicle.



Police say Jason T. Terry, 33 of Milford, and Lisa E. Rosado, 34 of Milford, were charged with possession with the intent to deliver crack cocaine and marijuana, along with possession of drug paraphernalia, and conspiracy.



Milford Police Drug and Narcotic division made the arrests with assistance from the Milford Police Criminal Division, Milford Police Patrol Division, DEA, and Laurel, Georgetown, and Harrington police departments.

