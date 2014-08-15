New Commander Takes Rein of Dover Air Force Base

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. - Col. Michael W. Grismer, Jr. assumed command of the 436th Airlift Wing during a change of command ceremony Friday morning.

Lieutenant Gen. Carlton D. Everhart II, the 18th Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony and said Grismer's performance and leadership qualities make him a good fit for the job.

“When you look at his record, he has cared for his Airmen and their families with equality, integrity and characteristics of a true leader,” Everhart said. “There is no doubt (Grismer) is the ideal choice to lead this wing and its important worldwide mission.”

Grismer was previously the vice commander of the 3d Wing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.

His predecessor, Col. Richard G. Moore, served for two years. His next assignment will be chief of the Global Mobility Division at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia working with the headquarters Air Force staff.

Grismer commissioned in 1992 following his graduation from the United States Air Force Academy. He began his career as a civil engineering officer before graduating from Joint Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training. He is a rated command pilot with 4200 flight hours logged. His flight experiences include eight different aircrafts.

The new commander acknowledged the importance Team Dover Airmen play in executing global reach.

“Today the first weapon of choice in conflict or peace will increasingly involve rapid global mobility,” he said. “I have no doubt Team Dover will continue to enable combat power and deliver hope whenever we are called.”

Grismer also noted he looks forward to the opportunity to lead Team Dover.

“My family and I are committed to giving our very best to serve the Dover team, he said. “I am excited to join a team with a reputation and a tradition for hard work and turning challenges into opportunities. I look forward to sharing in the future success of our Total Force team here at Dover.”