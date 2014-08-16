Lewes Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested

Lewes, De. -- A 40 year old man from Georgetown, Delaware has been apprehended in connection with the robbery of a Lewes bank that occurred Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred on Friday at approximately 4:36 p.m. as a male suspect entered the County Bank located on Savannah Road in Lewes. The suspect approached the female teller, forcibly removed money that she was counting from her hand, and then demanded more. The teller complied and turned over an undisclosed amount of cash. The victim fled the bank on foot and was observed getting into a white Dodge Stratus fleeing the parking lot. There were no injuries as a result of this incident.

At approximately 7:00 p.m. an Officer from Laurel Police Department observed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle involved in the County Bank robbery and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on US 13 southbound. The Dodge fled southbound on US 13 and was later stopped on Line Road, Maryland, where the suspect later identified as Christopher Didio, 40, of Georgetown, Delaware, was taken into custody without incident.

Through further investigation and interviews, Troopers were able to identify and connect Christopher Didio to the County Bank robbery in Lewes. He is also a suspect in a bank robbery which occurred in the Seaford Police Department’s jurisdiction earlier on Friday.

He is currently being held in Maryland on a Fugitive Warrant pending extradition back to Delaware where he will be formally charged with Robbery 2nd degree and related charges in connection with the County Bank robbery