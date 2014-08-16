Woman Killed While Crossing Seashore Highway in Bridgeville

Bridgeville, De. - Delaware State Police is investigating a fatal crash in which a pedestrian was struck and killed last evening on Seashore Highway, east of Bridgeville.

Preliminary investigation has determined that the crash occurred on Friday at approximately 8:28 p.m. as Connie R. Garrison-58 of Bridgeville, Delaware was attempting to cross the west bound lane of Seashore Highway (US 404) west of Oak Road, Bridgeville.



She was crossing in a southbound direction and stepped directly into the path of a westbound 2010 Toyota Prius operated by Sonal Patel, 42, of Seaford, Delaware.

Connie R. Garrison suffered multiple traumatic injuries and was transported by ambulance to the Nanticoke Memorial Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Sonal Patel the operator of the Toyota and a 12 year old male passenger were properly restrained and not injured.

Preliminary investigation has indicated that Garrison attempted to cross the westbound lanes of Seashore Highway not within a designated or marked crosswalk. Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in this incident.

Seashore Highway in both directions was closed for approximately 4 hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

Troopers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this crash and no charges have been filed.