Driver Extricated After Crash in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Bridgeville fire officials extricated an adult female from her vehicle after she collided with a second vehicle in front of Fat Daddy's Sunday afternoon.



The fire company says the crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. on Seashore Highway.



The woman was transported to PRMC. Her condition is unknown at this time.



According to fire officials, three small children from the second car were taken to Milford to be examined, although officials say they had no obvious injuries.



The crash is still under investigation.

