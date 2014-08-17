Ocean City Pole Dancer Speaks Out

The self proclaimed boardwalk Pole Doll, 27 year old Chelsea Plymeal has been getting a

lot of negative attention for her boardwalk performances.

, Md.-



When Plymale moved to Ocean City this summer she began looking for a summer job, that's when she decided to become a street performer.

In Washington, DC she has worked as an exotic dancer since she was 18.





Plymeal said she never expected to receive such negative feedback for doing something she loves.



"I mean I knew people were going to be shocked, but I didn't know I was going to be pushed into the spotlight like this," Plymale said.



Many are worried the Ocean City boardwalk is becoming less family friendly, because of things like this



Plymale said if people don't want to see her pole dancing then they don't have to watch.



"They can keep walking they don't have to let their children watch me perform even know I'm completely tasteful I don't really dance around too much. I just do pole tricks," Plymale said.



Plymale said she knows she's well within her rights so she just ignores all of the negative comments.



"I can't let that effect me in any way. I don't feed into it. When people mumble things under their breath as they walk by me dancing, performing I don't say anything back to them. I think it's sad to be insecure and close minded and that's no way to live your life," Plymale said.



Ocean Gallery's Joe Kro-Art has had a front row seat to her performances from his shop, and he isn't happy about it. He want's to see something done, and done soon.



“You know what it's time to do something. We know what the rules are, we know what the courts said, but in our country when something is wrong it's up to people to get together, and work it out and make it right. The First Amendment is about everyone's freedom and a lot of people's freedoms are being violated here,” Kro-Art said.



Boardwalk street performers are protected by their First Amendment rights in Ocean City, and are not regulated by the town.



