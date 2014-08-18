Suspected Tobacco Smuggler Arrested in Camden

CAMDEN, Del.- Authorities say more than 100 cartons of untaxed cigarettes were found in a man's car following a afternoon traffic stop in Camden.



The Delaware Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement said that at around 4 p.m. Friday, an agent pulled over 26-year-old Jose Verdejo, of Brooklyn, N.Y., on Route 13 in Camden, when he noticed him texting and driving well below the posted speed limit.

Investigators said that upon conducting a traffic stop, the agent discovered a large number of cigarettes in Verdejo's trunk, purchased on Virginia's Eastern Shore.

The agent arrested Verdejo for possession of untaxed cigarettes, attempting to evade Delaware excise tax, inattentive driving, and impeding the flow of traffic.

Agents also reportedly seized Verdejo's 2010 Toyota Camry, along with 127 cartons of untaxed cigarettes and $467 in cash.

Verdejo was placed under a $3,600 secured bond, which he later posted.