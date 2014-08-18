Middletown Man Arrested after Assaulting Police K-9

, Del. - A 30 year old Middletown man has been arrested after displaying a weapon and assaulting a police K-9 in an incident that occurred early Sunday morning.

The incident began at approximately 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, August 17 after troopers responded to reports of a man with a gun at the Las Palmeras Restaurant and Night Club located on Fox Hunt Drive in Bear.



Troopers say as they arrived they were contacted by a 36 year old male victim who advised them that a male suspect, later identified as Carlos E. Garcia-Antonio, 30, of Middletown, had pointed a handgun at him after confronting him in the parking lot of the business. As troopers attempted to contact Garcia-Antonio in the parking lot of the restaurant, he fled on foot running toward Pulaski Highway.



State police say they deployed a state police K-9 that was able to knock Garcia-Antonio to the ground. However, Garcia-Antonio kicked the K-9 and then fled again through the parking lot. The K-9 was able to engage Garcia-Antonio a second time at which time he was placed under arrest.



Police say Garcia-Antonio was removed from the scene by EMS and transported to the Christiana Hospital where he was treated for his injuries. There were no other injuries as a result of this incident. Troopers were able to locate a fully loaded semi-automatic handgun in the shopping center parking lot.

After his release from the hospital, Carlos Garcia-Antonio was transported to Troop 2 in Glasgow where he was charged with one count each of Aggravated Menacing, Offensive Touching of a Law Enforcement Officer, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Resisting Arrest, Possession of a Firearm while under the Influence of Alcohol, and Assault of a Law Enforcement K-9. He was arraigned and committed to the Howard Young Correctional Center for lack of $50,000 cash bail.