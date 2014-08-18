Vehicle Thefts Decline in Parts of Maryland

SALISBURY, Md.- Car thefts are on the decline for most of Maryland. Sixteen counties witnessed a reduction in thefts in 2013, but seven including those on the lower shore did not including Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester counties.

Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said in 2013 they had 25 stolen cars reported.

"2013 while they did rise, many factors go into that. Whether it's a popular car that people want to get, or incidents where people are taking advantage of opportunities," Robinson said.

Robinson said license plate scanners have been a successful law enforcement tool for detecting vehicle thefts.

"It will alert the deputy very quickly to whether or not the operator of that vehicle has been suspended or revoked or whether there's a problem with the registration which includes if the vehicle has been reported stolen," Robinson said.

AAA Mid-Atlantic said the dramatic decline is due to increased public awareness, anti-theft protection technology, as well as programs deployed by law enforcement. Robinson said often car thefts are crimes of opportunity.

"Believe it or not we do take reports of people that have gone into a store and left their car outside running, unlocked with the keys in it and sometimes you want to say why did you do that," Robinson said.

AAA offered tips to help drivers prevent theft such as getting your vehicle's VIN number etched in each piece of glass on your car. In addition they said to always remember to lock your vehicle doors, and windows.

They also said if you aren't already using anti-theft or automatic tracking devices to have them installed.

AAA said June through August are the leading months for vehicle theft.