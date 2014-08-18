Drug Bust Recovers Nearly 45 Grams of Heroin Posted: Monday, August 18, 2014 7:21 PM EDT Posted:

Newark, Del. - New Castle County Police have arrested and charged two men with drug related offenses after a lengthy drug investigation by detectives from the Drug Control Squad.



Police identified the two men as Anthony Kelson,25, from Bear and Allan Stevens,48, ofNewark.



Authorities say detectives from the Drug Control Squad (DCS) began an investigation of Kelson and others approximately four months ago. The investigation revealed Kelson and his associates used multiple addresses and locations in Newark to distribute heroin. DCS obtained search warrants and executed these warrants on Thursday (8/14) at a residence in the 200 block of Deep Creek Terrace, a home in the 200 block of Smalleys Dam Road and a vehicle registered to Kelson.



Police say a search of the vehicle yielded 9.315 grams of heroin divided into 621 bags. A search of the residence on Smalleys Dam Road yielded a small amount of heroin, six marijuana plants growing in the yard and drug paraphernalia. Detectives then responded to the 200 block of Deep Creek Terrace where they located 35.46 grams of heroin divided into 2,364 bags, and ammunition.



Police say A total of 2,985 bags of heroin (44.775 grams) along with over $1,300 in suspected drug proceeds were recovered.



Authorities have charged Anthony Kelson with possession of ammunition by a person prohibited, possession of Tier 5 quantity of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver. He was arraigned and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $130,000 cash bail.



Authorities have charged Allan Stevens with possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacturing a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $10,400 cash bail.



