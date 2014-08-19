Boating Restrictions during Waterfowl Hunting Season

Deal Island, Md. - The use of motorized boats, except those powered by electric motors, will again be prohibited at the Deal Island and Fairmount Wildlife Management Area (WMA) impoundments this hunting season, October 1 through March 31. DNR established the regulation last year to make these areas more appealing to birds, thus creating a better hunting area.

“Our hope was that these changes increase the number of days that ducks can utilize the impoundments on both areas free from routine disturbances,” said DNR Game Bird Section Leader Bill Harvey. “Our goal is to increase the overall number of ducks on these popular WMAs, which will lead to a higher quality waterfowl hunting experience.”

DNR says the boat motor restrictions and schedule of open waterfowl hunting days apply to the use of both WMAs within the managed impoundment areas only. Boat use and waterfowl hunting outside of the impoundments on these WMAs remains open.

DNR reminds waterfowl hunters that hunting within these impoundments is by permit only on the opening days of each separate split of the duck season. After the opener, hunting is restricted to certain days of the week and/or certain holidays through the remainder of each split season. The schedule of open hunting days can be found in the 2014-2015 Guide to Hunting and Trapping. Those looking to hunt during one of the permit-only days must submit an application, located here, prior to September 15, 2014.