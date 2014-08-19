Rental Concerns in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Noisy weekly rentals have been creating controversy in R-1 residential, and MH mobile home communities across Ocean City. Some residents are asking for a ban on weekly rentals in their neighborhoods.

John Wright lives in Mallard Bay, a 53 home residential neighborhood consisting of mostly owner-occupied properties in Ocean City. Wright said owning a home in Ocean City was always a dream of his, but lately rowdy renters have been disturbing the peace in his neighborhood.

"Whether it's trash on the lawns or the streets, whether it's fights that have happened in the streets, the police have been called a number of times, and there's been public drinking, cursing, and yelling, and you know it just really doesn't belong back here," Wright said.

Wright is just one of many on Mallard Island who would like to see a ban on the weekly rentals of single family homes. He said either a ban on weekly rentals completely or only renting for three to four months at a time might help solve the problem.

Wright also said Ocean City offers plenty of other rental opportunities.

"There is so much rental property in Ocean City that has always adequately served the vacationers and in the past three or four years we've been seeing rental properties popping up here on Mallard Island, and unfortunately many of those or most of those places have created some kind of problem," Wright said.

One home on Mallard Island has been the center of attention due to the high capacity of renters coming in week after week, some of them making a lot of noise.

This week Andre Robinson and 14 of his other family members are staying there. Robinson said they've followed the rules of the community and for them a ban on weekly rentals would be unrealistic.

"That's not an option. It wouldn't be a viable option for me to have this house for four months, to pay for it for four months is ridiculous. We wouldn't use it," Robinson said.

The towns planning and zoning commission held a public meeting Tuesday night at City Hall for people to voice their concerns.