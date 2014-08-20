NRP Responds to Two Serious Boat Accidents Posted: Wednesday, August 20, 2014 12:06 AM EDT Posted:

Maryland -- Maryland Natural Resources Police officers responded to serious boating accidents in Anne Arundel and Queen Anne's counties on Sunday, August 17.



In Anne Arundel County, Carole Eagleson, 55, of Edgewater, was the passenger on a 16-foot Crestliner when the driver became distracted and struck a #4 day marker on Rhode Creek. Police say the impact caused Eagleson to be thrown into the boat's dash and windshield area leaving her badly injured. Eagleson was flown to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma by the Maryland State Police Aviation Unit. She was listed in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.



On the Chester River in Queen Anne's County, Donald Richmond Johnson, 79, of Chesterfield, Virginia was operating a wooden racing style boat in a non-sanctioned race when he failed to navigate a turn, struck a pier piling and was ejected. Police say race spectators pulled him from the water and called 911. Johnson was flown to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma center by the Maryland State Police Aviation unit. He was listed in critical conditional on Sunday night.



Alcohol was not a factor in either accident.



