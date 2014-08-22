Maryland Housing Department Secretary to Retire This Month

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Raymond A. Skinner, who has served as Secretary of the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development since 2007, is retiring at the end of August, Gov. Martin O'Malley announced today.

O'Malley says he will appoint Clarence J. Snuggs as acting secretary effective Sept. 1.

“Ray's experience, vision and genuine concern for working families made him an invaluable asset in establishing one of the most comprehensive, effective and far reaching responses to the foreclosure crisis in the country,” O'Malley said. “He fought for every home as if it was his own; our State is tremendously grateful for his efforts.”

Under Skinner's leadership, the agency made record achievements during one of the deepest economic downturns in the nation's history, the Office of the Governor says. He served during the launch of key initiatives that greatly expanded the availability of affordable rental housing in Maryland, even as the collapse of the national financial markets brought commercial lending to a virtual standstill.

“Over the course of a long and successful career, Secretary Skinner dedicated his time, energy, efforts, and considerable skill to ensuring that each and every Marylander, in communities throughout our state, had a safe, affordable place to call home,” Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown said. “As we look to the future, we will continue to build on his legacy of housing advocacy and work together to build stronger communities throughout our state.”

“It has been a tremendous honor and privilege to work with the O'Malley-Brown administration to expand housing opportunities for the hardworking families of our state and to ensure that all citizens live in safe, opportunity-rich communities,” Sec. Skinner said.

Snuggs, who will serve as acting secretary, was appointed deputy secretary of DHCD in 2007 after a distinguished career in affordable housing and community banking, the Office of the Governor says. He lives in Montgomery County with his wife and son.