Toddler Found Wandering in Dover Alone; Mother Charged

DOVER, Del. - A toddler was spotted wandering in Dover Friday morning by himself, police and witnesses say.

Delaware State Police have charged his mother, 23-year-old Heather Grow of Dover, with endangering the welfare of a child.

Witnesses saw the one-and-a-half-year-old boy at around 8:45 a.m. in the area of East Lebananon Road and South State Street, police say.

They contacted troopers, who located Grow at her nearby residence on East Lebanon Street. She said she was unaware the child was missing.

The boy was transported to Kent General Hospital, where he was treated for minor abrasions and bug bites and released to the custody of the Division of Family Services.

Grow was released on $1000 unsecured bond.

The accompanying photo was taken by Yolanda Soto.