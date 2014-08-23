Dorchester County Teacher Placed on Leave

DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. -- A Dorchester County public school teacher has been placed on administrative leave just days before the start of the new school year.



The Dorchester County Superintendent issues a press release saying Patrick McLaw has been placed on administrative leave "due to signifigant matters of concern brought forth by law enforcement."



McLaw was supposed to teach 8th grade language arts at Mace's Lane Middle School, according to the school's website.



The press release also stated that McLaw uses several aliases including Patrick Beale, Dr. V., and Dr. K.S. Voltaire.



McLaw teaching duties have been assigned to another teacher.