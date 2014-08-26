AAA Projects Higher Than Usual Travel Volumes This Holiday Weekend

WILMINGTON, Del. - AAA Mid-Atlantic predicts more Delawareans will travel this Labor Day weekend than on the same holiday weekend in the past six years.

The agency projects 93,500 Delawareans, or roughly 10 percent of the state's population, will journey 50 miles or more from home between Thursday and Labor Day. This would be a 1.6 percent increase from last year.

“Starting with Memorial Day weekend, this summer's holiday travel has seen a gradual increase compared to prior years,” says AAA Mid-Atlantic's Director of Public and Government Affairs Jim Lardear. “The modest rise we're projecting for Labor Day can be attributed to greater consumer confidence, which has led to more spending. The travel industry should see this trend continue.”

When Labor Day weekend begins in August, Americans are more likely to travel, AAA reports. Most travelers will depart Friday and return Monday.

Those choosing to travel by car will spend less money on gas. The average price per gallon in Delaware is $3.31, just one cent above the yearly low of $3.30 set on February 7. According to AAA, Most U.S. consumers are paying the lowest gas prices for early August since 2010.

Nearly eight percent of Delaware travelers (7,480) will go by air, a small increase from last year. They will be paying a bit more than last year, as the average round-trip flight is up $5, from $214 to $219, AAA says.

Nationally, AAA predicts 34.7 million people, or 10.9 percent of Americans, will travel this Labor Day weekend.