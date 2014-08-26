Updated: Ocean City Drowning Victim Identified

The incident happened shortly after 6 p.m. near the Ocean City Inlet. According to witnesses, Hernandez appeared to be stuck in a rip current and was having difficulty getting back to shore. Witnesses stated that at one point the victim was overtaken by a wave, submerged and did not resurface.





, Md.- Authorities have released the name of a swimmer who drowned in Ocean City after getting caught in rip current and being taken under by a wave early Tuesday evening.The victim has been identified as 18-year-old, of Manassass, Va., according to Ocean City Communications Manager Jessica Waters.Several off-duty beach patrol employees were the first to respond to the scene within minutes of the call, according to Ocean City officials. First responders, including Ocean City Fire Department rescue swimmers, were immediately dispatched to the scene, officials said.

Ocean City Beach Patrol Surf Rescue Technicians and OCFD rescue swimmers began a search of the area and located Hernandez approximately 13 minutes after the initial call. He was treated on scene by EMS personnel and then transported to Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin where he was pronounced deceased.