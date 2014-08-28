Memorial Planned for Matt Haley

SELBYVILLE, Del. -- A celebration of life has been scheduled for late Sussex County Restauranteur Matt Haley.



Haley passed away last week following a motorcycle accident in India, where he was on a six week humanitarian trip.



The service will be held on Sunday September 28th, at 2 p.m. at the Freeman Stage at Bayside.The event will be open to the public.



The rain date will be Monday September 29th, at 11 a.m.





