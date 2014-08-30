Busy Weekend for OC Beach Patrol Posted: Saturday, August 30, 2014 9:34 PM EDT Posted:

OCEAN CITY, Md.-Labor day weekend draws big crowds to Delmarva every year. After a week of rough surf due to Hurricane Cristobal stirring up the seas, the rip currents have died down in Ocean City.



Swimming restrictions were removed on Saturday. Ocean City Beach Patrol Captain Butch Arbin said it was a busy week for his team.



The beach patrol held an annual test Saturday afternoon for prospective lifeguards. The participants were required to complete a series of tasks to become members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol squad.



"We'll take them out and they'll go for a run of about 300 meters in the soft sand, and they have 65 seconds to complete that. Then we'll take them down and they'll go in the ocean and do a 400 meter swim from the Ocean City inlet rocks around the pier and onto the beach. They have 10 minutes from the start of the swim to be on the beach and cross the line," Arbin said.



If they were successful they moved on and learned how to make rescues in the ocean.



Liz Vanderclute has been a part of the beach patrol team for eight years and she said it's a tough day for those trying out.



"They get very nervous about it. I mean this can make or break them, becoming a part of a fantastic organization and a great family. So a lot is on the line when they do their run and their swim, however the reward is entirely worth it,” Vanderclute said.



Arbin said about 50% of those who tried out Saturday will make the team.



