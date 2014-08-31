Students Leave Businesses Short Staffed

OCEAN CITY, Md.-Labor day weekend is the last long weekend for some children before they go back to school, but many schools across the state have already started.

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot believes it's a good idea for schools to start after the holiday weekend, because it's good for families and businesses on the Eastern Shore.



Alaina Adkins started school August 25th along with many other students on Delmarva. She said she wishes school didn't start so early.



"I don't like going back to school before Labor Day. I think it's just a bad idea,"Adkins said.



Comptroller Franchot began a "Let Summer be Summer" campaign just weeks ago petitioning for Maryland public schools to begin after Labor Day. Adkins' mother Laura agrees with Franchot that school should begin after the holiday.



"I think it's a bad idea. They're only going for a few days before Labor Day and then they have another four days off and what's the difference really," Adkins said.



Children and parents are not the only ones effected by an early start to school. Many businesses on the boardwalk rely on seasonal workers. The earlier school starts, the earlier they lose their employees.



Scott Bruning the owner of Caruso Pizza already has a help wanted sign hanging on the window.



"With the Maryland students returning earlier than the Pennsylvania students a lot of families in Pennsylvania are still coming to the beach, and we need staff and our foreign visa students are returning home too. We're still really busy and September is busier than June now with all the city functions we really need staff," Bruning said.



According to the Maryland Board of Revenue an extended summer is good for economic activity across the state.

