Remembering Cookie Harris

MD. Congressman Andy Harris and wife Cookie MD. Congressman Andy Harris and wife Cookie
BALTIMORE, Md.- "Cookie Harris" the wife of Maryland Congressman Andy Harris died unexpectedly Thursday evening.  

It happened just days before her 58th birthday.       

On Sunday family and friends gathered in Towson for her viewing, and Monday morning they gathered in Baltimore to say their final goodbyes.  

An exuberant burst of sunshine, that's how a priest described Cookie Harris when her family laid her to rest Monday. Cookie was a beloved wife to the congressman for over thirty years, mother of five, and grandmother of two. 

She was remembered for her gift of hospitality and deep seeded faith in the Lord. A close friend of Cookies said she has left behind big shoes to fill.

"She was a compassionate and kind woman, full of live, full of laughter. Anyone who thinks of Cookie immediately thinks of her beautiful smile and her laughter, gregarious laughter. She has left such a mark on this world," Szeliga said. 

Another friend of Cookies, Ellen Sourbrey agreed.

"Cookie was described I thought best today as an exuberant burst of sunshine. When she came into a room she was so upbeat, friendly, cheerful, just loving,” Sourbrey said. 

Cookies unexpected death has already left a hole in many hearts, and a gap in the community she was deeply involved with. Cookie was especially active with the Maryland right to life organization.  

"She was always selling tables to the next dinner, she was always collecting things, and making baskets for silent auctions. Her life was really built around her faith. Her deep Christian faith her commitment to her family, and to the Maryland right to life cause," Sourbrey said.

Congressman Harris and his family received condolences from a packed church of over 1,000 people Monday.  

Szeliga said Cookie was truly Andy's other half.  

"I think we all know that every person that's risen like Andy Harris to be a congressman is supported by their spouse who is home taking care of the kids and keeping everything in order. Cookie shared his passion for pro life issues and for caring for people and wanting to serve the public. So in her own right she was just a beautiful, strong, woman, kind and compassionate. She will be so missed," Szeliga said. 

Cookie was laid to rest at the Cathedral of Mary our Queen in Baltimore. 
