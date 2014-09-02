Troopers Investigate Police Impersonation Incident Near Seaford

SEAFORD , Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating an incident in which a male suspect impersonated a police officer after conducting a vehicle stop on Coverdale Road near Seaford.



Police say the incident occurred at around 10:45 p.m. Monday as a female motorist was traveling on Coverdale Road in the area of Hastings Farm Road when the suspect vehicle began to follow close behind. The suspect activated emergency police style lights on the front of the vehicle and the victim pulled over to the shoulder. Troopers said the suspect got out of the vehicle and approached the female victim wearing a handgun in a holster on his hip as well as a radio. The suspect inquired about her erratic driving and when the victim became suspicious of the suspect's mannerisms she informed him that she was calling 9-1-1. Troopers said the suspect immediately got back into his vehicle, and fled northbound on Coverdale Road.

Police describe the suspect as a light skinned black male operating a large four door sedan.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Delaware State Police Troop 5 at (302) 337-1090 or by utilizing the DSP Mobile Crime Tip Application available to download at: http://www.delaware.gov/apps/. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.





