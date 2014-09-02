Police: Man Arrested for Leaving His Child in Parked Car While he Gambled

, Del.- Delaware State Police say troopers have arrested a Maryland man after he left his child unattended in the car while he was inside a casino gambling.

Troopers said that shortly after noon Monday, they responded to the Harrington Raceway and Casino at 15 West Rider Road after a call was received from a manager about a child left unattended in a car parked in a handicapped parking spot with the engine still running. Police said the casino manager was initially contacted by a patron who noticed the car running and upon looking in the window, noticed the child in a car seat behind the front passenger's seat. Troopers were able to gain access into the vehicle, as the doors were unlocked, and remove the 14-month-old female from the automobile. She did not appear to be in distress or need medical attention, investigators said.

Police said a page was put out in the casino for the owner of the vehicle and around 1:30 p.m.,, 26 of Preston, Maryland, responded to the car. He was taken into custody without incident and initially denied leaving the baby in the car, police said. They said he later recanted his story and informed troopers he left his young daughter in the car while he was inside gambling. Middleton was transported back to Troop 3 and charged with first-degree reckless endangering, unattended motor vehicle and parking in a handicapped space. He was arraigned at JP7 and committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $2,505 secured bond. A no contact order was also issued with his young daughter.The 14-month-old was turned over to a relative from the Harrington area until the mother could arrive to take custody.